Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched three rockets this morning (Monday) towards the Sderot area. One rocket exploded in the city and caused damage to a building.

Another rocket was intercepted by air defense systems.

Magen David Adom reported that no casualties were known at this stage.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded between 11:11 and 11:12 in the areas of Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am, three projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted by the IAF, one fell in Sderot and another projectile fell in an open area. No injuries were reported."