As part of a proactive operation by the Crime Fighting Unit at the Ashkelon police station, police arrested a resident of Samaria on suspicion of forging sacred Jewish texts.

The suspect, age 56, presented himself as a certified scribe (sofer stam), but allegedly sold invalid mezuzahs produced using a home printer.

During a covert investigation, detectives carried out a controlled purchase of dozens of mezuzahs. When the suspect arrived to deliver the order, he was arrested on the spot and taken for questioning. Police later released the suspect under restrictive conditions.

A search of the suspect's home uncovered dozens of mezuzah scrolls and other sacred writings, all of which were printed on a home printer. Police also seized a computer containing hundreds of digital files of the texts, along with the printer used in the alleged forgeries.

Police stressed that they will continue to act decisively against individuals who impersonate authority figures and distribute counterfeit items while deceiving the public. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and verify the credibility of service providers, especially in sensitive areas.