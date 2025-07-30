Emily Damari, a dual British-Israeli citizen and survivor of 471 days in Hamas captivity, criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday, following his announcement that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state by September if the situation in Gaza does not improve.

"As a Dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by your decision, Keir Starmer, to recognise Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy," Damari wrote on the social media platform X.

"By legitimising a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, you are not promoting a solution; you are prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on you," she added.

Starmer declared on Tuesday that the UK would proceed with recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly, unless Israel implements measures to address the situation in Gaza. These conditions include reaching a ceasefire, halting any annexation in Judea and Samaria, and committing to a peace process.

The British government released a statement outlining its rationale, asserting a commitment to the two-state solution and stating that recognition of Palestinian statehood is an "inalienable right" of the Palestinian people. The statement also condemned Hamas for the October 7th massacre and reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defence.

The announcement drew criticism from Israeli officials, who characterized the move as a concession to Hamas. Israel's Foreign Minister responded that the shift in the British position "constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages."