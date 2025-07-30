During an Air Force practice bombing run, a fighter jet dropped fuel tanks into the sea off the coast of Ashkelon due to a mid-flight technical malfunction.

The jet returned and landed safely at a central Israel airbase, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, one of the fuel tanks was found on the shore in central Israel. Security forces arrived at the scene and worked to recover it.

Several months ago, an IAF fighter jet dropped a heavy bomb in an open area near Nir Yitzhak in the Gaza envelope due to a technical malfunction. No one was injured.

The IDF stated: "A munition that was dropped by a fighter jet during a strike in the Gaza Strip fell in an open area in the Nir Yitzhak area as a result of a technical malfunction."