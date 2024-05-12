Sirens were sounded in Ashkelon overnight Saturday, after terrorists from Gaza fired rockets at the city.

One of the rockets directly hit a home in the city. Three people suffered light injuries and were taken to Barzilai Hospital for treatment.

The City of Ashkelon stated that one of the rockets was intercepted.

On Friday, for the first time in five months, a barrage of rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Be’er Sheva. One of the rockets directly hit a playground in the city.

In the meantime, IDF troops intensified their operational activity in the area of Zeitoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, uncovering large quantities of weapons, and in recent hours eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat.

In one activity in the area, the troops uncovered AK-47 rifles, military vests, and additional weapons and military equipment that were hidden inside a clinic.

In addition, IAF aircraft struck tens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, launch posts, observation posts, terrorist operatives and additional terrorist infrastructure.

IDF troops, with the direction of ISA and IDF intelligence, continue precise operational activity against Hamas terrorists and infrastructure in specific areas of eastern Rafah.