Red Alert sirens were activated today (Sunday) for the first time in several months in cities in central Israel as a barrage of eight rockets were fired at Israel's coastal cities. This is the first time in four months that terrorists from Gaza launched a rocket attack at the central region.

The sirens were activated in Kfar Saba, Herzliya, Hod Hasharon, and Ra'anana.

Residents of Tel Aviv reported hearing explosions.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel a short while ago, eight projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Rafah into Israeli territory. A number of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array."

The Hamas terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the barrage and said it launched rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to the IDF's combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

Magen David Adom reported that "following the Red Alert sirens in the center of the country, at this stage no reports of casualties have been received so far. MDA teams are en route to search two scenes."

In a later updated, MDA stated, "Following the Red Alert sirens heard in the center of the country: MDA teams did not locate casualties at any of the scenes, except for a patient who was lightly injured on the way to the protected space, and a number of victims with stress symptoms."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote in response to the barrage: "Rafah! With all our might!"