More fool I. And why? Because I am still "talking" to one radical feminist. However, on the issue of Israel, she remains utterly convinced that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza. In fact, it is Islamist jihadists who are trying to commit a genocide of Jews in Israel--but the truth no longer matters.

Recently, I sent her reasoned and expert articles that carefully deconstruct the purposeful doctoring of photos, and the role that Egypt, the United Nations, Hamas, Qatar, and Iran play in the miseries of Gazan civilians. I sent her Matti Friedman's article titled "Are Gazans Starving? Searching for the Truth in an Information War." I sent her war scholar John Spencer's interview in which he insists that there is no genocide in Gaza--and whatever real suffering may exist has not been caused by Israel.

I sent her another of John Spencer's articles, which lauds the unprecedented nature of Israel's providing food and aid to the territory from which they were attacked and with which they are at war.

Her response? "Phyllis, how can you still believe such lies?"

She remains implacable, unreachable, sanctimonious, contemptuous.

I speak to another old colleague, someone I have not seen in a long time. What is she doing? She is happily at work creating a three-dimensional book "All About Palestine."

Are they deaf, dumb, and blind? These are educated women--ah, there's one source of the problem. They have indeed been educated to believe the worst about Jews and Israel; to view America as far more evil than any other country or culture on earth. They read the news: the BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times, The Washington Post; they listen to NPR, and they watch MSNBC and CNN, and they mock (but rarely read) what they view as the "conservative" media.

Are they totally untroubled by what's happening to Jews in the world?

On every media platform, on the streets, at concerts and athletic competitions, in lectures, at conferences, on beaches, in restaurants, even on airplanes--the entire world speaks in one voice: "Free, Free Palestine;" "Israel Is Committing Genocide;" "Gazans Are Dying of Hunger."

This is how a well-funded Blood Libel works in the 21st century--and such lies have always, always led to the isolation, persecution, and then, to the massacre of Jews. The power of the internet is something that Hitler and Goebbels could only have dreamed about. Doctored photos, doctored footage, a million bots primed to amplify the lethal-lie messaging.

I have long called for a lawsuit against mainstream American media for incitement to a real genocide of Jews in Israel and Jews around the world. The Paper of Record has not yet apologized or corrected some of the odiously false photographs that they've run, photographs that have been exposed as cropped, fake, years old, purposely misguided, or taken in places other than Gaza.

Just yesterday, July 29, 2025, as usual, the NYT ran five articles which smear Israel. They take up nearly four full pages, consist of four photographs, and constitute 5,700 words. As usual, the anti-Israel article is the lead feature on the front page. If today's offering was a one-off--fair enough, but this is what they've been doing day after day--even more so since October 7, 2025.

The cover of their Sunday magazine was of Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the article about him and Israel consisted of almost fourteen full pages denouncing Israel's Prime Minister.

Imagine if you were a reader who believed every word. Imagine if you read The New Yorker. You would find the same analysis, the same obsessive focus on the Jewish state.

The critiques of the blood libels only appear in media that is scorned by the intelligentsia. The media is now playing a major role in tying Israel's hands in terms of self-defense. I am reminded of Dara Horn's chilling but accurate book of essays: People Love Dead Jews.

As my readers know, I have been documenting the alarming rise in Jew hatred and in anti-Zionist Jew hatred for sixty-five years, even more intensely in the last twenty-five years. I called for an Iron Dome against the propaganda--with no success.

I will not blame Israel for failing to wage a more effective propaganda war. I will not even blame Jews in Europe or America for failing it as well. (Both have done so.) However, the blame rests entirely on the red-green alliance, entirely on Arab Sunni and Iranian Shia governments, on both communist Russia and communist China, and on a cluster of communist billionaires who have royally funded the propaganda war against the Jews, against the Jewish state, and against America.

Oh, yes. There are also all the American universities that have accepted their money to teach Blood Libels for at least sixty years to their students who then became professors.

Now: What are the people of goodwill, those who fully grasp the nature of false narratives, going to do about this? What do you think should be done--or rather can be done?