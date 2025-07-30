Public diplomacy activist Yoseph Haddad was detained for questioning after discharging a bullet from his handgun during a roadside altercation with another individual in southern Tel Aviv.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when a bullet was fired from Haddad’s licensed weapon amid a confrontation with another man on the road.

According to initial reports, the altercation began in southern Tel Aviv, apparently after Haddad was spat on. At some point during the incident, a bullet was discharged from his gun, but no injuries were reported.

Both Haddad and the other individual were detained for questioning. Police are currently investigating whether the shot was an accidental discharge or an intentional act.

The police stated: “A short while ago, a report was received about a brawl between drivers on a road in Jaffa, during which gunfire was also reported, with no injuries.”

They added: “Officers from the Jaffa police station arrived promptly at the scene and detained two individuals involved, including a suspect with a licensed firearm. An investigation has been launched to examine the circumstances of the incident.”