The IDF has officially launched a fifth battalion within its Rescue Brigade on Wednesday, in response to a significant increase in enlistment motivation following Operation Rising Lion. The commander of the new battalion spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the process.

“Today is a recruitment day for the Rescue Brigade,” he remarked. “Young men and women from across the country are arriving at the enlistment office, beginning the transition from civilians to soldiers through a six-month training process on our base, a demanding, developmental journey.”

He noted that the recent rise in interest in joining the brigade is closely tied to the IDF’s broader operational needs. “Following Operation Rising Lion, we’ve seen a significant uptick in motivation to serve, particularly in combat and rescue roles. This demand led to the creation of a new battalion — the Ari Battalion — which I now have the honor of commanding. Today, the battalion’s first company begins its journey.”

He noted that this growing interest is not limited to the recent conflict. “In recent years, and especially during the last war, we've seen a consistent rise in motivation for meaningful combat service. We’re seeing hundreds of recruits arrive at enlistment centers. The decision to expand was a natural next step.”

The Rescue Brigade, still relatively young at only 13 years old, plays a vital dual role both combat and rescue. Soldiers complete six months of rigorous training, covering combat fitness, ethical preparation, leadership, and rescue skills. Once trained, they are stationed mainly in Judea and Samaria, where they are prepared to respond to both military operations and emergency rescue missions, including those beyond Israel’s borders. “We are ready to save lives anywhere, anytime, in Israel or abroad,” he emphasized.

He addressed questions about mixed-gender service and potential adaptations for the haredi community. Currently, the brigade includes male and female soldiers, but there is ongoing consideration of expanding frameworks to accommodate religious recruits, especially those with relevant experience in civilian volunteer rescue organizations.

“We’re in the midst of the August draft and are exploring options to open new gender-based units,” he said. “We're considering frameworks for female soldiers and evaluating how to integrate the haredi public into meaningful roles. The IDF is looking across all its units, including the Rescue Brigade, to see how they can be made accessible to broader populations.”