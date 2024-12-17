Congressman Ritchie Torres responded to the recent mob attack on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in London.

"An Anti-Israel violent mob was so unhinged as to attack Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of all time, for daring to be pro-Israel," Torres wrote on X.

"Attacking Floyd Mayweather is like attacking Israel: it never ends well for the attacker. Just page Hezbollah," the Congressman warned.

Mayweather was attacked while shopping during a short visit to London. The mob of people who attempted to get at the former boxing champion was angered by his support for the State of Israel and allegedly shouted racist slogans at him.

Mayweather's bodyguards rushed him out of the jewelry store where he was shopping shortly after the attack began. The boxing legend later said that his security ensured that he was not touched during the incident despite what witnesses described as clear attempts to strike and harm him.

Mayweather has been outspoken in his support for Israel over the last year. He recently launched the Mayweather Israel Initiative, which aims to give a free birthday present to every orphan in Israel.

Since the onset of the conflict on October 7th, 2023, Mayweather has actively mobilized his resources in solidarity with Israel, including sending his private jet filled with critical medical supplies in the immediate aftermath to assist those injured during the Hamas attack.