World-renowned boxing champion Floyd Mayweather visited United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon, marking his second visit this year. Mayweather came with close friends and business partners, Jona Rechnitz and Avi Hiaeve, just a few days after donating $100,000 to the organization to fund protective equipment for volunteers.

Since the onset of the conflict on October 7th, Mayweather has actively mobilized his resources in solidarity with the country, sending his private jet filled with critical medical supplies in the immediate aftermath to assist those injured on that horrific day.

During this latest visit, United Hatzalah unveiled 1,000 new bulletproof vests and helmets funded by Mayweather’s generous donation, adding to the total operated by the organization’s volunteers in the field. The importance of protective gear was underscored on October 7th, when United Hatzalah volunteers risked their lives to save civilians, soldiers, and security personnel while evacuating hundreds of wounded under intense fire.

Mayweather also toured the organization’s dispatch center, met with volunteers, and received a demonstration of the organization’s advanced CPR training dummies, which are instrumental in preparing volunteers for critical lifesaving situations.

“Thanks for having me again. I'm very thankful,” said Mayweather. “We're all about positivity, love, and peace, and we want to thank all the volunteers that help out within 90 seconds or less because your job is not easy.”

“Having Floyd Mayweather donate these essential bulletproof vests means so much to us,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah. “His unwavering support for Israel and for our volunteers truly touches our hearts, especially during these challenging times. Floyd’s friendship and generosity remind us that we’re not alone in this mission, and we are incredibly grateful.”