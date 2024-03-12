In a ceremony on the roof of the Dan Family Aish World Center in Jerusalem on Monday night, renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather was presented with the Champion For Israel Award for his advocacy against hate and antisemitism and his support for Israel.

The ceremony was one of Mayweather’s first stops on his itinerary during his current trip to Israel which is aimed at further strengthening his connection with the country and its people. During the visit, Mayweather, who was dressed wearing a hat and necklace each with a Star of David, met with students currently studying at Aish and joined them in celebrating the Jewish month of Adar, and even sang some songs in Hebrew, surprising the crowd who responded with exuberant cheers.

Mayweather expressed his excitement during the visit, stating, "The rooftop is some of the best real estate in the world. Aish has welcomed me and my team in Jerusalem before, and it is very exciting to be back. This place is amazing. Everyone should come and visit here." The boxing champion had previously visited Aish in November 2022.

Mayweather's visit to Israel comes at a time when antisemitism is on the rise, particularly in the United States. When asked about his thoughts on this concerning trend, the boxing champion shared a powerful message of positivity and proactivity. "Everybody needs to stay positive and think positive and be proactive in a respectful manner, no matter what. Use your voice, and all means available to stand up for what's right and stand up against hate," Mayweather responded.

Rabbi Steven Burg, who serves as the CEO of Aish, met with Mayweather and, after presenting him with the Champion For Israel Award, spoke about the positive messages that Mayweather has been sharing around the world. “As a renowned figure in the world of sports, Mr. Mayweather's visit and his message hold significant weight. This is so vitally important in a post-October 7th world, and we need to embrace those who stand strong behind Israel. Mr. Mayweather has never ceased inspiring others to embrace positivity and take a stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate.”