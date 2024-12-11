Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was attacked by an anti-Israel mob while shopping in London, The Sun reported.

Mayweather's bodyguards rushed him out of the jewelry store after the mob accosted and began insulting him. A source told The Sun that "the crowd used racial slurs" against Mayweather.

Following the incident, Mayweather wrote on his Instagram account that he was not hit or touched during the incident and that his security was "doing their job" in removing him from the scene.

"I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping... I'm perfectly fine, and there's nothing more to it," he said.

A witness who filmed much of the incident after Mayweather left the shop told The Sun, “There were maybe about eight to ten people involved in going after him, and about 20 or 25 watching on. Mayweather’s security team were outnumbered. Someone said that Mayweather had been shopping when he was asked why he supported Israel. He doubled down and said he was proud to support the Jews."

"Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted," the witness added. "He was bundled out of the shop but by then there were multiple people trying to hit him, and pushing his security guards."

Mayweather has been outspoken in his support for Israel over the last year. He recently launched the Mayweather Israel Initiative, which aims to give a free birthday present to every orphan in Israel.

Since the onset of the conflict on October 7th, 2023, Mayweather has actively mobilized his resources in solidarity with Israek, including sending his private jet filled with critical medical supplies in the immediate aftermath to assist those injured during the Hamas attack.

In late October, 2024, Mayweather donated $100,000 to the United Hatzalah organization to fund protective equipment for volunteers. During a visit by Mayweather, United Hatzalah unveiled 1,000 new bulletproof vests and helmets funded by Mayweather’s donation.

Mayweather also toured the organization’s dispatch center, met with volunteers, and received a demonstration of the organization’s advanced CPR training dummies, which are instrumental in preparing volunteers for critical lifesaving situations.

“Thanks for having me again. I'm very thankful,” said Mayweather. “We're all about positivity, love, and peace, and we want to thank all the volunteers that help out within 90 seconds or less because your job is not easy.”

“Having Floyd Mayweather donate these essential bulletproof vests means so much to us,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah. “His unwavering support for Israel and for our volunteers truly touches our hearts, especially during these challenging times. Floyd’s friendship and generosity remind us that we’re not alone in this mission, and we are incredibly grateful.”

Also in October, Mayweather visited Belev Echad’s rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, Israel, to meet and support Israeli soldiers who were wounded during the recent conflict.

During his visit, Mayweather expressed admiration and solidarity with the injured soldiers, saying, "I'm happy to be here. I see so many bright faces, so many beautiful people. You guys are brave warriors. I take my hat off to everyone in here that goes on that battlefield." He continued, "Everyone can do your job, just like everyone can do my job. We all got to be team players. You guys are team players. I'm proud of you all. Hold your head up high and just know every day is a blessing. We can't take anything for granted. You guys are true heroes, warriors, and I'm behind you 100%. I'll be back, and you guys have my support."

Earlier this year, Mayweather dedicated a fleet of Magen David Adom (MDA) Medicycles, which was dubbed the 'Floyd Fleet.'