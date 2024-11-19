Reuters reported on Monday evening that a senior Lebanese official has confirmed that both Lebanon and Hezbollah have responded to a US peace initiative to end the conflict with Israel, marking what could be a significant step toward de-escalation.

"Lebanon presented its comments on the paper in a positive atmosphere," stated Ali Hassan Khalil, who serves as an adviser to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The proposal's details remain private, but Khalil emphasized that their response "affirm[s] the precise adherence to Resolution 1701 with all its provisions."

The diplomatic channel has been established through Berri, who received Hezbollah's backing to negotiate. Amos Hochstein, the White House envoy, is expected in Beirut to advance these discussions.

UN Security Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, requires a demilitarized zone between the Litani River and the Israeli border. Hezbollah has constantly violated the resolution over the years.

Khalil noted on Monday that Israel's response would be crucial for progress, suggesting that if Israel was unwilling to find a solution, "it could make 100 problems."

He also criticized Israel's continued military operations during negotiations, noting they were trying to negotiate "under fire," but insisted this approach "won't affect our position."

Earlier on Monday, the Lebanese Nidaa Al Watan website published details from a document sent by the US Embassy in Lebanon to Nabih Berri regarding a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group.

The document reveals that under the proposal, a supervisory committee would be set up to ensure the implementation of Resolution 1701. The committee would be headed by a US general and would include a French general.

The agreement also provides Israel with the right to act militarily in Lebanon, but only after the committee attempts to handle violations of the ceasefire, and fails in its attempt.

Hezbollah vehemently opposes providing the IDF with the freedom to act in Lebanese territory, beginning the moment the agreement takes effect.

On Sunday evening, Lebanon delivered its response to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal, submitting it to the American embassy in Beirut.

According to Lebanon’s LBCI network, the response was described as "positive."