IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander in moving vehicle IDF Spokesperson

Earlier today (Thursday), the IDF struck and eliminated Muhammad Jamal Murad, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Artillery in the coastal sector, in the Al-Mansouri area in southern Lebanon.

Murad was responsible for numerous rocket launches toward the State of Israel during the war, and in recent months, attempted to rebuild Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in the coastal sector.

The IDF stressed that Murad's activity posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.