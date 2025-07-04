The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday that the IDF eliminated terrorist Qasem Salah al-Husseini in the area of Kafr Sil in Lebanon.

The strike, which followed precise intelligence from the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), took place on Thursday.

Al-Husseini, a Lebanese national, was involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces along the northern front, acting on behalf of the Iranian Quds Force.

The IDF said that Al-Husseini was a key figure in the weapons smuggling route from Iran through Syria to various locations in both the northern sector and in Judea and Samaria, while maintaining relationships with Syrian and Lebanese arms dealers. He operated under the direction of the Quds Force and assisted efforts to smuggle weapons into Israel that were intended to be used to carry out terrorist attacks.

Al-Husseini's elimination further degrades multiple terrorist networks' weapons arming efforts on the northern front and in Judea and Samaria which aim to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops, said the IDF.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians,” the statement concluded.

