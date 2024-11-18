The Lebanese Nidaa Aloutan on Monday morning published details from a document sent by the US Embassy in Lebanon to the speaker of Lebanon's parliament, Nabih Berri, regarding a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group.

The document reveals that under the proposal, a supervisory committee would be set up to ensure the implementation of UN Resolution 1701. The committee would be headed by a US general and would include a French general.

The agreement also provides Israel with the right to act militarily in Lebanon, but only after the committee attempts to handle violations of the ceasefire, and fails in its attempt.

Hezbollah vehemently opposes providing the IDF with the freedom to act in Lebanese territory, beginning the moment the agreement takes effect.

The agreement also includes removal of Hezbollah's military capabilities, not only south of the Litani River, but north of it as well. According to the newspaper, this issue is non-negotiable. The document states that the Israelis are steadfast in their conditions, and emphasized that they are not subject to change or discussion.

On Sunday evening, Lebanon delivered its response to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal, submitting it to the American embassy in Beirut.

According to Lebanon’s LBC network, the response was described as "positive."

The proposed truce draft was presented last week by the US Ambassador to Lebanon to Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament and a key ally of Hezbollah.

The LBC report further stated that Lebanon is now anticipating the arrival of US special envoy Amos Hochstein, who is expected to visit the region on Tuesday, to finalize the details of the agreement.