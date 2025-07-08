The IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Abd al-Hassan Haidar, a commander in Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force', on Monday in the area of Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Haidar worked on numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, including the 'Conquer the Galilee' plan. In recent months, the terrorist was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

The IDF emphasized that Haidar's activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Approximately two hours later, an additional Hezbollah terrorist was eliminated in the area of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon.