The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, on Tuesday evening congratulated Mike Huckabee on his appointment as the next US Ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee is an ardent supporter of the communities in Judea and Samaria and a long-time friend of Dagan, who hosted him several times for tours and visits in Samaria and even went with him on a special visit to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus).

Dagan spoke by phone with Huckabee immediately upon receiving the news that President-elect Donald Trump had nominated him for the post. During the conversation, which was long and comprehensive, Dagan congratulated him with excitement.

After the conversation, Dagan said, "I congratulate my friend Mike Huckabee, a true partner of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, on the occasion of his important appointment as US Ambassador to Israel. The US won and the State of Israel won together with it. Mike Huckabee is a true leader, a smart person, a great fan of the people of Israel and thereby a great partner of the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria."

"It was amazing to see his tremendous excitement when he entered, together with me, the Tomb of Joseph. Every time he visited Samaria he was filled with excitement, and every time he visited Jerusalem, the north and the Negev and Judea and Samaria - he expressed his identification with the State of Israel."

"President-elect Donald Trump is appointing wonderful people, who understand the clear situation in the world after October 7. We will work together, hand in hand, for the security of the State of Israel and the United States and towards strengthening relations between the two countries, we will work together to fix the world after the Holocaust of October 7. We are here to win together."