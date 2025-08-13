Lt. Col. Matan Feldman took over the role of commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade from Col. Ayub Kayuf, who held the post for the last two years. Kayuf is set to assume his new position as Head of Operations in the Operations Directorate.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday (Tuesday) in the heart of Jenin Camp, in the presence of the regional commanders, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and the ongoing operational mission.

The official ceremony was conducted today under the leadership of Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Judea and Samaria Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf. Present at the event were commanders, soldiers, family members, and other invited guests.

Feldman previously served in the office former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. He is a graduate of the Eli Yeshiva, resides in Ariel, and is a father of five. He served in Egoz and later attended officer training. In 2020, he was promoted by then-Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to commander of the Golani Reconnaissance Unit. In that role, he operated in the northern Samaria sector, for which the unit received the Chief of Staff’s citation from Kochavi.

מפקד חדש לחטיבת "מנשה" צילום: דובר צה"ל

Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf said at the ceremony: “The Menashe sector has become a front within a front over the past two years—a sector with urban combat, where we achieved freedom of maneuver even in camps that had long been enclosed and hostile. This is a story of operational initiative, conceptual change, tactical skill, and persistent fighting. But above all, it’s a story of leadership. You can talk about hundreds of brigade operations, arrests, capturing wanted persons and weapons, and a nearly nonstop operational tempo, but none of this is possible without a focused, strong leader who drives his people forward. The Jenin Camp no longer represents the threat it once did.”

Kayuf said: “The Jenin Refugee Camp has been in our hands. Two years ago, I was given a mission, and I lived under it until this moment of transition. Two simple words, seemingly easy to understand: ‘Protect your sector.’ Those words encapsulate everything we accomplished over the past two years. To the next brigade commander, my dear friend and professional colleague—this is the second time we are passing the baton, and there is no better feeling. I saw your values the last time we exchanged commands in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, and I have no doubt that you are the right person at the right time. Today I conclude my role with a sense of achievement—I had the privilege of working so hard that I truly wanted to stop, yet I continued. I faced challenges so complex that I nearly gave up, yet I pressed on. I succeeded, I overcame, I reached the edge and continued; I influenced and improved.”

Feldman said: “Today I accept command of the Manasseh Brigade with holy reverence, with strength and joy, ready to continue achieving victory and to fulfill every mission. At this moment, we connect with the accomplishments of the past while looking forward. Together and individually, we aim to impact and build—through the present and the past—our future. Striving for victory, fulfilling every mission, excellence, precision, tactical skill, boldness, and cohesion that strengthens morale—these are the cornerstones of the proud structure of the brigade.”

“Not long ago, I commanded numerous operations here in the Jenin Camp as commander of the Golani Reconnaissance Unit. Every entry and operation was accompanied by heavy fire and great complexity. Today, we stand here, in the same alleys, witnesses to a different reality: freedom of maneuver. You and your predecessors, through determined and intensive operations, brought change to the sector and the entire arena. We will remember our beloved brothers and sisters who fought here out of duty and love for our precious land, and who fell heroically in pursuit of victory and mission accomplishment.”