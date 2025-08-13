The far-left-wing organization Peace Now has revealed that the government is advancing an extensive plan to expand construction in Judea and Samaria. As part of this plan, the Housing Ministry has published six tenders to construct 4,030 housing units in the cities of Ariel and Maale Adumim.

According to the report, 730 units are planned for a new neighborhood in Ariel, which will be built two kilometers from the city. The tenders are in addition to tenders for 731 units that were published in 2021 but have not yet gone into effect.

Peace Now added that recently approved plans include an additional 3,300 housing units in Ma'ale Adumim.

The organization noted that ahead of the discussion on the E1 Plan last week, it contacted the Planning Council demanding that it be canceled, among other things, because of the new construction permit in Maale Adumim, but the meeting was held as planned.

The organization stated: "The Netanyahu government is taking advantage of every minute to deepen the annexation of the West Bank and prevent the opportunity for a peace of two states for two nations. Today, it is clear to everyone that the only solution to the conflict and the only way to defeat Hamas is to create a Palestinian state next to Israel. The Israeli government condemns us to more bloodshed instead of working to stop it."