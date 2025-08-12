In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Monday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee offered a staunch defense of Israel’s actions in Gaza and sharply criticized the Hamas terrorist organization, particularly over its opposition to the humanitarian food initiative, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

“Why does Hamas hate GHF?” Huckabee asked. “One of the things they demanded in one of the negotiations just two and a half weeks ago was that GHF had to be shut down. Why would Hamas want to shut it down?”

According to Huckabee, the answer lies in Hamas’s grip on Gaza’s food economy. “GHF’s method of getting food has really hurt their capacity to control the food market and it's costing them money,” he said. “Otherwise, they would say, sure, go ahead and bring the food and all we care about is people getting to eat. They don't care about people getting to eat. They care that they eat.”

Huckabee didn’t hold back in his criticism of Hamas leadership, accusing them of hypocrisy and self-interest. “If you look at the people from Hamas, when they get photographed, they're well fed. None of them are hungry. I guarantee you, look at their faces, look at their bodies. And instead of food, they could use some Ozempic.”

The conversation turned tense when Morgan raised concerns about the IDF’s elimination of Anas al-Sharif, a well-known Gaza correspondent who worked for Al Jazeera but also was a senior Hamas terrorist. The IDF cited documents and photos as evidence of that fact. However, Morgan noted that many journalists, including those from the BBC, found the evidence unconvincing.

Huckabee responded firmly: “There are photos where this alleged journalist is hugging the head of Hamas and smiling and yucking it up for the cameras. There is evidence that indicates that he was an asset for Hamas. And if it's proven that he isn't, then that's a different calculation. But right now, the evidence points to the fact that he was.”

He likened the situation to a referee in a football game secretly playing for one team. “It's like if a referee at an American football game, instead of wearing the striped jersey of the referee, decides to put on a team jersey and actually root for one team over the other, and aid and abet one team over the other. But the big difference is that in football, it's just a game, really doesn't matter. This matters. People are dying there every day.”

Morgan then stated to Huckabee that over 200 Palestinian Arab journalists have been killed since the war began and that foreign journalists have been barred from entering Gaza.

Huckabee acknowledged the gravity of the situation but stood by Israel’s moral integrity. “I don't have the evidence that you seem to think you have regarding this guy's innocence. I don't know. If I have to take the word of the Israelis or Hamas, I'll be honest, I'm going to lean with the Israelis far quicker than I'm going to lean with Hamas.”

He added, “I don't think that they would just go target a journalist just so they could take him out because they didn't like what he's saying. I think they're a much better country than that. They have a much better moral code than that, and I'm going to give them credit for that.”

Still, Huckabee left room for accountability. “If somebody can prove that they targeted a journalist who was a completely innocent guy… then sure, let's investigate that. Let's bring that to the surface and hold people accountable. But we don't know that.”

He concluded with a stark reminder of Hamas’s brutality: “It’s a little disingenuous for us to make the conclusion that this was just an innocent journalist when there's a lot of evidence to point to the fact that he was not quite so innocent when it comes to his relationship with Hamas, a bloodthirsty cult who could not even get enough of the blood on their hands October the 7th.”