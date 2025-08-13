In a moving tribute marking 30 days since the loss of four soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, the Battalion’s soldiers completed the study of the entire Talmud (Shas) in their memory.

The four soldiers honored at the event were Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll, Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, and Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, may G-d avenge their blood, all of whom enlisted in March 2025 and fell in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative to study and complete the Talmud was led by the Netzah Yehuda Organization (the Nahal Haredi) in cooperation with the Battalion’s commanders. Soldiers divided the Talmud among their units, with each platoon assigned several tractates. Following an intensive study period, the Shas was completed twice in memory of the fallen.

The closing ceremony was held at the Gvanim Community Center Hall in Beit Shemesh with the participation of the Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef, former Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau, members of the bereaved families, the Battalion's soldiers, rabbis in the Association, Deputy Mayor Motti Leitner, City Council Member Tami Zussman, and other distinguished guests.

Rabbi Lau led the completion of the final tractate, after which he addressed the soldiers, saying, "You are the soldiers of Netzah Yehuda, who labor with great dedication for the people of Israel in a sacred mission. You study the Mishnah and dedicate yourselves to serving the Nation of Israel."

To the bereaved families, he promised that their sons "will continue to live in the hearts of the nation of Israel, with thankful esteem." In parting words in memory of the fallen, Rabbi Lau said, "Ask the Almighty for complete condolence, and spiritual strength for the families and the Nation of Israel."

Rabbi Yosef offered words of support for the soldiers, praising their attitude and dedication in both the battlefield and Torah study. He encouraged them to continue integrating physical and spiritual bravery for the sake of the people of Israel.

Singer Avi Ilson accompanied the evening under the musical direction of David Nahshon. The event took place with the cooperation of the Netzah Yehuda Organization, the Beit Shemesh Municipality, the Continental Haredi Department, and the Human Resources Department and was entirely dedicated to spiritual perpetuation, continuity, and unity.

During the ceremony, the emotion among the bereaved families was evident as they sat alongside the Battalion's soldiers. As they observed the Battalion's soldiers' dedication to perpetuate the memory of their loved ones, the families were moved to tears.