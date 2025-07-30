U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee tweeted this morning about the plans of various European countries to recognize a Palestinian state.
"France, UK, Ireland & Europe blast Israel but Saudi, Egypt & even Hamas helper Qatar rightly puts pressure on Hamas!" he wrote.
Huckabee added his own plan for ending the war: "Hostages come home and war in Gaza ends when Hamas listens to Trump when he says “Hamas has no future in Gaza."
Britain and France have recently declared their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state in the coming months. US President Trump stated “We never did discuss it. We have no view on that."