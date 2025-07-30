U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee tweeted this morning about the plans of various European countries to recognize a Palestinian state.

"France, UK, Ireland & Europe blast Israel but Saudi, Egypt & even Hamas helper Qatar rightly puts pressure on Hamas!" he wrote.

Huckabee added his own plan for ending the war: "Hostages come home and war in Gaza ends when Hamas listens to ⁦Trump⁩ when he says “Hamas has no future in Gaza."

Britain and France have recently declared their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state in the coming months. US President Trump stated “We never did discuss it. We have no view on that."