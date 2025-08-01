Steve Witkoff posted on X that he met yesterday with Israeli officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza — level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions, and meeting with other agencies. The purpose of the visit was to give President Trump a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."

Ambassador Mike Huckabee also posted on X that, “this morning I joined Steve Witkoff for a visit to Gaza to learn the truth about aid sites. We received briefings from the IDF and spoke to folks on the ground. GHF delivers more than one million meals a day, an incredible feat!

Ahead of the visit to Gaza, Huckabee spoke with Scott Jennings on Salem Radio, when he said the trip was initiated by President Trump, who requested firsthand reporting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "The president wants us to go see firsthand and report back to him directly," Huckabee stated. The delegation intends to visit food distribution sites and areas reported to be experiencing starvation.

"There has been so much misinformation," Huckabee said, criticizing Western media portrayals of the situation. "We see a very different picture of what's taking place in Gaza than most people who are reporting on it from the New York Times or other entities."