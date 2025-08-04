Upon landing and beginning her official visit to Israel, Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, together with her husband, her father, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and her mother, visited the Western Wall Plaza yesterday (Sunday) to mark Tisha B’Av.

They were welcomed by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who shared with them an overview of the site’s spiritual and historical significance as a place of prayer, hope, and longing for the Jewish people throughout generations — especially on Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

At the end of the visit, Governor Sanders wrote a personal note with her heartfelt prayers and placed it between the stones of the Wall. She signed the guestbook and expressed her deep emotion and the meaningful connection she felt to the heritage and eternal values represented by this sacred place.

“It is an honor to be here. I’m grateful to join my parents in prayer for Israel, the United States, and especially the people of Arkansas. This is a sacred and special place, and I’m proud to express solidarity and support here — and to remember that Arkansas will always stand with Israel," she stated.