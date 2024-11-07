Over the past day, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror targets throughout Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, including command and control centers and weapons storage facilities, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Wednesday evening.

It noted that the Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically takes control of civilian areas and infrastructures throughout Lebanon and embeds its commanders and operatives in civilian areas in order to plan and carry out terror attacks, placing Lebanese civilians in danger.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advanced warnings to the population in the area, said the IDF.

“These strikes are part of the IDF's continuous efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and impair the organization's ability to rehabilitate itself,” it stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced that it had struck command centers, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

“All of the targets were embedded in the heart of a civilian area, an additional example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields," the IDF stated.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including using precise munitions, surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.

In an earlier statement, the IDF announced that the 8th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, has been conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids in southern Lebanon over the last week. The

troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists together with the IAF, including a Hezbollah battalion commander.