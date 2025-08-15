Senior professional sources familiar with negotiations on a hostage release deal provided a document to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, indicating that Hamas has revised its position compared to the stance it presented three weeks ago, which led to the collapse of talks. Channel 12 News reported on the document on Friday evening, citing two senior officials who reviewed the document.

The report noted that the document includes an assessment suggesting Hamas is now open to a "partial deal" for hostages’ release and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Compiled and approved by top professional sources, the document's conclusions are seen as difficult for Netanyahu to ignore. According to Channel 12 News, it was sent to the Prime Minister on Thursday, following the new policy he established, which rejects a partial deal.

Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will only agree to a comprehensive deal involving the release of all hostages in exchange for a resolution to the war on Israel's terms.

Senior Israeli officials also highlighted that the document shows Hamas’s shift in approach, indicating its readiness to return to negotiations based on US envoy Steve Witkoff’s framework. This framework proposes the release of 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian Arab terrorist prisoners.

On Thursday, It was cleared for publication that Mossad chief David Barnea made a secret visit to Doha, Qatar.

During the visit, Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss advancing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with the Hamas terror group.

The visit took place following renewed efforts by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to formulate a comprehensive agreement that would force Israel to end its war against Hamas and release the remaining hostages still held captive by Gaza terror groups.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the aim is to use the remaining time before a potential large-scale IDF operation in Gaza to try to reach a diplomatic solution.

Responding to the reports, the Mossad stated: "The Mossad chief traveled to Qatar for Mossad-related matters, and not on matters relating to the negotiations for a hostage deal. The Mossad chief even clarified during the meeting that a partial deal is off the table."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)