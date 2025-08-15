On Friday, the Civil Administration received a report about an Israeli man and his three children who had entered Shechem (Nablus).

Upon receiving the alert, the military Coordination and Liaison officers at the Shechem headquarters quickly activated coordination channels to ensure the safety of the Israelis and facilitate their prompt transfer to IDF forces.

Initial investigations revealed that the father, traveling with his children to a nearby observation point, had made a wrong turn while leaving and inadvertently entered the heart of Shechem.

The defense establishment emphasized that entering Area A, which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority, is prohibited by law and poses significant risks to personal safety.