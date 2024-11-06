The 8th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, have been conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids in southern Lebanon over the last week. The troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists together with the IAF, including a Hezbollah battalion commander.

Additionally, the troops located and confiscated numerous weapons, including Kornet missiles, grenades, and explosive devices hidden inside civilian homes and underground infrastructure.

The troops operated in dense, thicketed terrain, neutralizing and dismantling strategic military sites, including observation equipment and posts.

They also conducted a raid on Hezbollah's regional command and control center used to direct attacks and rocket fire against Israeli communities.