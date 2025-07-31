The IDF confirmed on Thursday that it struck infrastructure that was used for producing and storing strategic weapons in the Beqaa area and in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed that the targets included the terror group’s largest precision missile production site, which had been targeted previously, as well as additional sites Hezbollah is attempting to rehabilitate.

According to the IDF, the Hezbollah terrorist organization tried to rehabilitate the sites and capabilities, "actions that constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

“The IDF is currently striking with force the terror infrastructures of the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon,” Katz stated. “Any attempt by the organization to recover, reestablish itself, or pose a threat will be met with uncompromising force.”

The defense minister emphasized that the policy of maximum enforcement against Hezbollah will continue and placed responsibility on the Lebanese government for preventing violations of the ceasefire agreement.

“We will not allow Hezbollah to threaten residents of the north or the citizens of Israel as a whole,” Katz declared.