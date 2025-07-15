ההכנות של חיל האוויר והתקיפות בלבנון דובר צה"ל

Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by the Intelligence Directorate and the Northern Command, have begun numerous strikes toward Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Beqaa, Lebanon.

The military compounds that were struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for training and exercising terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

As part of the terrorists' exercises and training at these military sites, the terrorists carried out drills for gunfire combat and the use of various weapons.

Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" is a unit that planned and advanced the "Conquer the Galilee" plan for years.

The unit commanders were eliminated in September 2024 in Beirut and southern Lebanon during Operation "Northern Arrows", and since then the unit has been operating to reestablish its capabilities.

The unit advanced the Hezbollah terrorist organization's primary ground threat. IDF troops have been operating against the unit in the past two years, preventing its reestablishment and the rebuilding of its strength.

The storage of weapons and the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization at these sites constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitute a future threat to the State of Israel.

The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent the reestablishment of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.