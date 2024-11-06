The IDF announced that a short while ago, in an intelligence-based strike, the IAF struck command centers, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

A"ll of the targets were embedded in the heart of a civilian area, an additional example of Hezbollah's cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians as human shields," the IDF stated.

Prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including using precise munitions, surveillance, and issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.