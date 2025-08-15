Antisemitic graffiti was discovered on Friday morning on the wall of the large synagogue of the Shomrei Hadat community in Antwerp, Belgium.

Worshippers who arrived for the morning prayer discovered the graffiti and immediately alerted the guards, who contacted the police.

The graffiti reads in English: "Jews are child killers," in what appears to be a reference to the war in the Gaza Strip. The graffiti was photographed by members of the community before police arrived at the scene.

Officials in the Shomrei Hadat community said that the city is usually relatively quiet in terms of antisemitic incidents, but the current incident joins a broader trend of increasing antisemitism across Europe.

Belgian police immediately launched an investigation following the complaint. Investigators are currently reviewing footage from security cameras in the area in an attempt to locate the suspect who committed the act.

"The police are investigating, investigators are checking the security cameras and hope to find the suspect," the community said.