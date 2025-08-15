תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that on August 9th, 2025, directed by the ISA, it struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and eliminated Nasser Musa, a key terrorist in the Rafah Brigade, who served as the Head of Hamas' Military Control Department.

The terrorist was responsible for the operational readiness and exercises of the Rafah Brigade, which advanced and carried out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians during the war.

Musa was a close associate of Mohammad Sabaneh, the Rafah Brigade commander, who was eliminated in May 2025. In addition, the terrorist Nasser Musa held numerous roles in Hamas' Rafah brigade, including roles in military intelligence and the observation array.

According to the IDF, Musa's elimination further degrades the Rafah Brigade’s operational capabilities and Hamas terrorists' abilities to carry out attacks against IDF troops in the area.

On Thursday, the IDF struck a structure used by terrorist organizations in Khan Yunis to store rockets intended to be launched at the State of Israel and IDF troops.

Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to operate in Khan Yunis, where they located and dismantled a terrorist structure and eliminated terrorist cells.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops dismantled dozens of military infrastructure and eliminated terrorists from the air.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to defend the civilians of the communities near the Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated terrorists and demolished tunnel shafts that posed a threat to IDF troops.