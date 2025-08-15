IDF strikes in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday evening struck a military structure and an underground infrastructure at a Hezbollah site, in which military activities were identified, in the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon.

“The presence of the site and the activity at the site constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem delivered an extended address in which he vowed that the terrorist organization "will not hand over its weapons as long as the occupation exists and aggression continues."

Qassem accused the government of abandoning its duty to defend Lebanon, declaring, "Defend Lebanon, and let us build the country together, because it cannot be built by one component alone. This is our country, and we build its sovereignty together; otherwise, there will be no life for Lebanon if you stand on the other side. Either Lebanon remains and we remain together, or to the world, farewell."

Last week, Lebanon’s cabinet tasked the army with formulating a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025.

The decision follows mounting US pressure and forms part of the framework set out in a November ceasefire agreement aimed at halting over a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, which included two months of intense warfare.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)