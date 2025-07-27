The IDF on Saturday struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Haidar Abboud in the area of Debaal in southern Lebanon.

Abboud was responsible for operations in a battalion belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force. An additional terrorist who served as an artillery operative was also eliminated.

"The terrorists were involved in attempts to re-establish Hezbollah’s Radwan Force terrorist infrastructure and advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the IDF explained.

"Their activities constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."