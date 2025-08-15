תיעוד איטום התוואי התת-קרקעי דובר צה"ל

IDF forces led by the Southern Command completed today (Friday) an operation to seal a tunnel route approximately seven kilometers long in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The move was completed after the Southern Command's engineering forces led the sealing operation for the past four weeks, which included pouring more than 20,000 cubic meters of sealing material from the border fence area near Netiv Ha'asara to the heart of the tunnels.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Southern Command's engineering forces, the 99th and 162nd Divisions, Yahalom fighters, and with the assistance of the combat teams of the 646th, Givati and Northern Brigades - leading to the complete sealing of the tunnel that threatened IDF forces in the field.

אטימת המנהרה בצפון הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

At the same time, the IDF is continuing its efforts to destroy the tunnel route in the Beit Hanoun area using explosives. As part of the tunnel destruction operation, an additional 2.4 kilometers of Hamas infrastructure underground were destroyed.

According to the IDF, the two combined efforts resulted in significant damage to the Beit Hanoun battalion and its operational defeat.