Elizabeth Pipko, RNC National Spokeswoman, speaks to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News on election day, a Trump victory, the Jewish vote, and her personal feelings on working with Donald Trump.

“Obviously this is the final day. We are not campaigning today. President Trump is voting today and we are focused on media and making sure that we put all the effort into resources, into “Get Out to Vote” effort. That is what’s most important. We remind every single American how important it is to vote and to get to their voting booths and stand in line and vote today before polls close. That’s number 1 for us. We have focused very heavily on early voting as well and now it’s up to us to make sure that every low propensity voter, those that we were not sure that they would vote for Donald Trump or not get to their local voting booths today, and helps us to secure a victory later tonight,” says Elizabeth Pipko.

In order to secure a victory, Pipko says that she is, “counting on God. Counting on the American people. I actually spoke at my first Trump rally yesterday. I looked into the audience, I looked at the crowd, I saw tears in people’s eyes. I saw people excited to get Donald Trump back into the White House and to, as he says, ‘Make American great again.’ I’m so hopeful. Everyone says it, but truly it’s 2016, all over again. So I’m hoping for a very similar night that we had in 2016. This evening all I can hope for is that the American people recognize that they were, in fact, living much better under President Trump’s leadership than they are right now, and get out and vote to make sure that he is back in the White House in January of 2025.”

On the claim that even if Harris wins, Trump will declare victory in any case, Pipko says that, “we are focused on nothing but winning in the largest landslide that we possibly can. We want to make sure that the American people wake up tomorrow and feel like the election was free and safe, fair and secure. That is our number one priority and it’s been what we have focused so much of our time and resources on in these last few months here at the campaign and the RNC. That is our main focus. We have hundreds of thousands of poll workers around the country, volunteering today. We have lawyers, countless people on the ground, especially in those battleground states as well. We are focused on making sure it is a clean election. That’s what matters. And making sure that Donald Trump is the clear declared victor tonight, as soon as possible.”

Pipko believes that there is going to be a small shift in the Jewish vote, “obviously a real demographic shift takes several years and several election cycles, but I talk to countless Jewish Americans every single day and people have told me that they have re-assessed and changed their mind, obviously after October 7th. By the way, it’s not just Jewish Americans. Countless Americans have re-assessed because of what happened on October 7th, because of the antisemitism that has been on the rise, in our country and around the world, this last year, because of the poor leadership that Kamala Harris has shown on that issue. And when it comes to foreign policy, the kind of foreign policy that caused October 7th to begin with, and the failures that have allowed that war to continue and these hostages to still be held for over a year now.”

Many people have criticized the fact that Trump didn’t speak out against anti-Israel statements when he participated in an event with Muslim representatives. Pipko says that, “it’s interesting how many people discount Donald Trump’s actions and instead look for little things to attack him on, to find problems with when we know what leadership he brought to our country, or specifically to the Middle East, historic peace agreements, no new wars and an incredible relationship with the State of Israel. That’s what we know Donald Trump for and that’s what I expect that’s what we will see again when he’s back in the White House. I think he deserves all the credit in the world for trying to meet with people that don’t generally get along, with people that don’t generally support Republican candidates, who might not have supported him. At one point he talks about all the time, whether it’s Russia-Ukraine, whether it’s Gaza, the war that’s going on right now.”

She believes that Donald Trump, “wants peace. He wants less innocent people dying and to get that done, you have to speak to everyone. You have to talk to everyone and the fact of the matter is the United States has had a very different response on October 8th of last year. I believe there would be less deaths in Gaza and I believe our hostages would have been returned home a lot sooner. That is the fact and I think that Donald Trump represents that fact. I think that a lot of people would admit to that, behind closed doors at least. And what matters is his actions not his words, or lack of words, or whatever else people want to come up with. His leadership kept us safe and kept Israel, our strongest ally, safe as well. And I expect him to do just that when he’s back in the White House.”

Elizabeth Pipko says she “has been working with Donald Trump for nearly eight years. My very first job as an adult was the 2016 Trump campaign. I was 21 years old and it was the honor of my lifetime, to be on that campaign and to be the teeniest tiniest piece of that team that made American history on November 8, 2016. I hope to be a small part of the team that makes history tonight as well, but truly it has been the honor of my lifetime. I never thought this would happen. I am the daughter of two immigrants. My parents were Jewish refugees that came to this country for a better life and I have had the most incredible opportunities because of that. Because of this country and because of Donald Trump and his leadership and faith in me. So I am incredibly grateful. I’ve met amazing people. I’ve been a part of a journey that is going to go down in the history books and I will never know what I did to deserve this experience.

Pipko agrees that Donald Trump enjoys the ride, “he is someone who enjoys the fight. He enjoys a little bit of competition. He enjoys having a go-up against those who don’t have a lot of faith in him. In 2016 everyone laughed when he said he was going to be president, and we obviously know how that ended. We know what he’s gone up against in these last few years. We know how many people counted him out these past few years, not just of the nomination originally for the Republican party, but obviously this presidency as well and here we are on election day talking about the possibility of a Donald Trump White House once again. So he is resilient, he is relatable, he is funny, incredibly down to earth. I tell everyone I get very nervous when I’m around him, because he makes you forget that he is the former president of the United States. I’ve had nothing but incredible experiences with him and his family. I will be eternally grateful and I wish more people, honestly, got to spend some time with him.”