Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47 President of the United States of America at a ceremony on Monday in Washington, DC.

Due to concerns about record-low temperatures and strong winds, President-elect Trump decided to hold the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda rather than outside on the Capitol veranda, as has been the practice in recent decades. The last time the inauguration was held inside was in 1985 when Ronald Reagan took the oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda for the same reason.

Before Trump takes the Oath of Office, he will be proceeded by his Vice President JD Vance, who will be sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. As per tradition, the President will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

After taking the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

At the end of the event, faith leaders, including Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, will conduct a benediction.

Trump won the election in November, receiving 312 electoral votes and 49.8% of the popular vote, making him the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004.

During his first days in office, the incoming President is expected to sign between 190-215 executive actions, concerning a wide range of issues.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden took advantage of his final day in office to issue several preemptive pardons for individuals he feared would be targeted by the incoming President.

The pardons were issued for former Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Trump's biggest opponents from the Republican Party, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, and all members of the Congressional Committee that investigated the violent events of January 6, 2021.