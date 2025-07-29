עו"ד אביחי חג'בי: "חמור שנכנעים להטיות פוליטיות" חוננו

Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Judge Chavi Toker ordered the release this afternoon (Tuesday) of Yinon Levi, who was attacked last night by Arab rioters in Mount Hebron and fired his weapon in self-defense, resulting in the death of a Palestinian Arab.

Toker rejected the police's request to extend Levi's detention. During the hearing, it was revealed that five of the Arab rioters were arrested at the scene, and the IDF intends to bring them before the military court for remand extension. Levi was represented by attorney Avichai Hajbi from the Honenu legal organization.

The incident occurred last night when dozens of Arab rioters hurled stones at Jewish workers and vehicles during development work for a new neighborhood in the community of Carmel, in Mount Hebron. The rioters came from the illegal outpost of Umm al-Khair, which consists of unauthorized structures near the site.

Levi, one of the workers, was attacked during the incident and fired his weapon in self-defense. According to Arab reports, one of the rioters was critically injured by the gunfire and later died of his wounds.

IDF and police forces who arrived at the scene detained Yinon Levi for questioning, along with several Palestinians suspected of involvement in the incident and two foreign tourists who were present at the scene.