President-elect Donald Trump continues to soar in the polls, as shown in a new Emerson College poll, with 54 percent support among respondents, up 6 percent from the College's last poll, which was held before the November 5 elections.

In contrast, support for President Biden is at an unprecedented low of only 36 percent. Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, said, "Sympathy for Trump varies significantly by gender, race and age.

Trump's strongest age group is among voters aged 40 to 59, with 60 percent supporting him, in comparison with 48 percent of respondents over age 70.

To be noted that Trump's favorability has increased among younger voters, with 55 percent of respondents under the age of 30 expressing a positive opinion of him." Trump has the highest approval rating among men, 61 percent, compared to 48 percent among women.

Among white voters, 59 percent supported Trump, compared with 53 percent of Hispanic voters and 28 percent of black voters.

During his first term of presidency and before the election campaign, President-elect Trump never received approval for a rating above 50 percent.

Another question in the survey was, "How surprised were you by the results of the last election?" Forty-six percent said they were "surprised by the election results," compared to 54 percent who were not.