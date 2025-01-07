Congress officially certified US President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory on Monday, four years to the day since the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots , when a violent mob attacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of her defeat, which proceeded without incident.

“Democracy must be upheld by the people,” Harris told NBC News shortly before the certification process began.

The ceremony followed the traditional process, with electoral votes from each state being tallied one by one. Vice President-elect JD Vance, currently an Ohio senator, observed from the front row. House Speaker Mike Johnson stood beside Harris during the count.

“Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes,” Harris announced to applause. “Kamala D. Harris of the state of California has received 226 votes.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had emphasized the party’s commitment to a smooth and drama-free certification process.

“Two months ago, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America,” Jeffries said, drawing applause from Republicans. “Thank you for that very generous applause. It’s OK. There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle.”

“One should love America when you win and when you lose,” Jeffries added. “That’s the patriotic thing to do, and that’s the America that House Democrats will fight hard to preserve because we love this country. America is bigger than any one campaign, any one election, or any one individual.”

While no significant demonstrations were anticipated this time, Capitol Police and the Secret Service implemented heightened security measures, including temporary fencing around the Capitol, according to NBC News.

The certification was designated a “national special security event,” and the fencing will remain in place through Trump’s inauguration on January 20, said Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.