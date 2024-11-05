Forces from the IDF, ISA, Border Police, and the Prison Service's Masada Unit on Monday night began brigade-wide operations in the Jordan Valley, valley region, Menashe, and Samaria.

During the operation, the forces arrived by helicopter and vehicle, and surrounded the Tamon and Paroh areas. During the operation, the forces exchanged fire with the terrorists and located seven explosive devices in a mosque. IAF aircraft struck and eliminated two armed terrorists, and located their weapons. An additional terrorist was eliminated in a later clash.

During the operation in the Menashe Brigade region, an armed terror cell was hit in an aerial strike, after the terrorists fired at the forces and hurled explosives at them. In addition, an explosives lab was found, and a number of wanted suspects were arrested.

In the Samaria Brigade region, the forces began an operation in the Madama and Burin areas, and in the Etzion area, four weapons were confiscated, terror funds were seized, and nine suspects were arrested. In Tapuah in Judea, and Qalqiliya in Ephraim, homemade explosive devices were found and destroyed, and five additional weapons were found as well.

In addition, during operations by the Jordan Valley Brigade, underground terror infrastructure was found, which did not have an exit opening.