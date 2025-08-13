Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said Tuesday that Tehran could hold direct nuclear negotiations with the United States if “favorable conditions” are established, according to the IRNA news agency.

"Iran is ready to negotiate under equal conditions as negotiation is for safeguarding both parties' interests," Aref was quoted as having told reporters. "If the conditions are suitable, the negotiations can be held even directly."

Aref stressed that while Iran is not opposed to talks, it rejects any process aimed solely at advancing US demands. He accused Washington of ignoring Tehran’s attempts to build trust. "It seems as if they (the Americans) are feigning sleep," he said.

Calling Western pressure on Iran’s nuclear program a politicized campaign, Aref dismissed demands for “zero enrichment” as “a big joke.”

Iran and the US held several rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program, mediated by Oman, before the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June.

On June 22, US forces bombed the Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities in Iran. Tehran responded by striking the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.

Following the US strikes, President Donald Trump suggested that the United States would engage in discussions with Iran.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump asserted. He further added, "They've requested a meeting and I'm going to go to a meeting, and if we can put something down on paper, that would be fine."

The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry later refuted those claims and stated that Tehran has not requested any meeting with the United States.

Washington has demanded that Iran completely halt uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal, a demand Tehran has firmly rejected.