Sources in the Shin Bet (ISA) and Israel's security establishment believe that the sharp decline in terror attacks in Judea and Samaria is the result of a combination of targeted operations on the ground and a stricter prison policy implemented under the direction of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to the officials, a significant shift in the incarceration conditions for terrorists has taken place since Ben Gvir took office, leading to decreased motivation to carry out attacks.

“Terror operatives understood the summer camp is over,” the sources told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. “If in the past, we saw young Palestinians entering Israeli prisons to receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority while enjoying good conditions — meals, showers, and academic studies — today, the conditions in security prisons, as per Minister Ben Gvir’s policy, are harsh. Terrorists are reconsidering their course of action and fear imprisonment.”

They added that “one terror operative recently released from prison said that if he had known these would be the conditions, he wouldn’t have thrown even a stone.”

Sources close to Ben Gvir noted that since the appointment of Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi as head of the Israel Prison Service, several measures have been enacted: financial transfers to terrorists have been halted, prison canteens closed, shower and yard time reduced, food menus altered, the prisoners’ “spokesperson” role abolished, and access to academic degrees and dental treatments revoked.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the Shin Bet chief and leaked recordings of the head of the service’s Jewish Division, one official stated: “It doesn’t help the organization’s reputation, but I hope Israeli citizens can make the distinction and understand that we risk our lives daily to prevent terror attacks.”

According to data released earlier this week by the Central Command regarding Operation “Iron Wall” in northern Samaria: over 105 terrorists have been eliminated, approximately 350 wanted individuals arrested, and more than 400 weapons seized. Since the war began: over 900 terrorists have been eliminated in the Central Command sector, around 2,000 weapons confiscated, and more than 100 airstrikes conducted.