The political echelon on Monday ordered that humanitarian aid be delivered to the northern Gaza Strip.

Following the directive, 30 trucks of flour and food entered from Ashdod Port through the Erez crossing to the northern Gaza Strip, after two weeks in which no aid was brought into the area.

The decision was following heavy pressure by the US, including from Vice President Kamala Harris, who on Sunday demanded that Israel resume allowing food to enter the northern Gaza Strip.

"30 trucks containing flour and food on behalf of the WFP organization passed from Ashdod port through the Erez crossing," the IDF said. The unit that delivered the aid was the unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

"The IDF, through COGAT, will continue to act in accordance with international law in order to enable and facilitate the humanitarian response to the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

On Friday, WFP told CNN that no food has entered northern Gaza since the start of October, putting one million people at risk of going hungry.

The agency said that in August, approximately 700 hundred aid trucks entered northern Gaza. In September, only 400 aid trucks entered, after commercial operations ceased at the Allenby Crossing on the border with Jordan, the WFP added.

When food does enter the Strip, it is often taken by Hamas, as shown in video footage published by Channel 12 News last week.

Out of approximately 100 aid trucks which entered Gaza, Hamas took over 47 of them.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks , and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.