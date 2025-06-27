IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Thursday released a video statement to the international media summarizing Operation Rising Lion in Iran.

“The IDF launched Operation Rising Lion to confront an existential threat to the state of Israel. In 12 days, we operated with accuracy and met our goals. We struck deep into Iran, setting back its military nuclear program, its ballistic missile capabilities, and eliminating those who led the effort to destroy Israel,” he said.

“During the operation, I stayed in close contact with my American counterparts. Our friendship is based on common values and a shared desire to achieve stability in the region. Operation Midnight Hammer was accurate, powerful, and had great achievements.”

“While operating above the skies of Tehran, we stood alert on six other fronts. 50 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza in the hands of Hamas. Bringing them home and dismantling Hamas remains our mission,” the Chief of Staff said.

He noted the IDF soldiers who took part in the operation, saying, “I salute the brave men and women of the IDF who rose to the challenge with courage. Operation Rising Lion will be remembered in history as one of Israel's most daring and successful operations. A defining moment for Israel, the Jewish people, and the world.”

Zamir clarified, “The IDF will continue to defend the people of Israel and ensure the safety of our state and our future.”