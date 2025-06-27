By 1984, thousands of the Beta Israel, Ethiopian Jewry, had fled persecution in Ethiopia and braved a month-long desert trek to refugee camps in Sudan. Courageously, they undertook the dangerous journey on foot in the hope of reaching the Jerusalem of which they dreamed, and it is estimated that as many as 4,000 were killed by marauders and smugglers or died from illnesses contracted on the long, hot, desert walk.

Beginning in November 1984, Sudan secretly allowed Israel to evacuate the refugees using Trans European Airways planes (TEA) which normally took Muslims to Mecca, so the semi-covert operation did not garner unwanted attention. Close to 8000 Jews flew TEA to Brussels and on to Israel in a joint effort - of the IDF, CIA, the US Embassy in Khartoum, and US Coordinator for Refugee Affairs, Richard Krieger whose plan it was - called Operation Moses as it resembled the Israelites’ sojourn from Egypt to the Promised Land. The flights ended when Arab countries pressured Sudan to stop.

For the Jews of Ethiopia, a Diaspora cut off from the rest of the Jewish world, the word Jerusalem conjured up images of a transcendental holy city, not an earthbound one, and their longings to reach it were part of the yearly Sigd celebration on the 29th of Heshvan, when they would ascend to the highest spot in their villages and pray longingly, looking in the direction of the city. Fittingly, Jerusalem Liberation Day, the 28th of Iyar, is the day on which the Eida, as they call themselves in Israel, mourns all those who did not survive the trek to Sudan. Today, the Eida also mourns its heroic sons who fell in defense of the country that their elders suffered life-threatening dangers to reach.

Rachamim and Batsheva Belete were young children when they traversed Sudan’s difficult terrain with their families. Rachamim’s father was one of those murdered on the way. Their son, Corporal Neriya Belete Hy”d, Givati Brigade Commando Unit fighter, fell in Gaza on 16 Adar, February 24, 2024. At Nerya’s funeral, Rachamim eulogized his son saying: “I know my father would be happy to see his grandchildren fighting for this land. He would be proud that Neriya, his grandson, gave his life defending the country he yearned for.”

And on Jerusalem Liberation Day 2025. the Belete family dedicated a Sefer Torah in their beloved son’s memory.

Neriya Hy”d was born in Shavei Shomron, the community in Samaria where his parents lived for 23 years after spending several years in the Binyamin community of Neve Tsuf. His mother Batsheva lived in Neve Tsuf while studying Special Education at Orot Yisrael Teacher’s College in Elkana, and his father, Rachamim, an alumnus of Rabbi Chaim Drukman zts”l’s yeshiva in Or Etzion, was in charge of religious affairs at the immigrant absorption center there after serving in the Givati Brigade - as his sons would later do. He also worked at the Neve Tsuf center of the Amitai Organization, an outreach program for young Ethiopians who wish to strengthen their observance of Judaism. He saw to the fulfillment of the Chief Rabbinates instructions for Ethiopian immigrant conversion, and in that capacity Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu got to know him - and when Neriya Hy"d fell, came to pay a shiva call.

Batsheva laughingly recalls how various people tried to get the two to meet and when they finally did, they just clicked. Their eldest child was born in Neve Tsuf, but as Rachamim wanted to learn in the Kollel in Shavei Shomron, they moved there and bought a small home. Neriya and five younger siblings were born after the move.

Batsheva’s early life is the story of immigrant youngsters whose self-confidence is initially shaky and whose potential may not be realized due to the many obstacles they face. “I wanted so much to be like everyone,” she says, “that I didn’t protest when Interior Ministry bureaucrats changed my name, Bazatu, to Batsheva, but now I use both.” She attended Emunah’s academic Elisheva high school in Pardes Chana, but because she came to Israel at the age of 8, she lacked the basics of early childhood education and gave up on attaining a full matriculation diploma. Legendary principal David Friedman believed in her, and financed her studies while she did national service in the special education facility his own daughter attended. Batsheva earned full High School matriculation and went on to Orot College to major in Special Education

“Neriya”, she says, “was full of curiosity as a child and loved animals. His favorite spot in Shavei Shomron was the petting zoo - he preferred it to sports. He was enamored with the IDF and liked to dress up as a soldier.” When he did not master reading by the end of first grade, Batsheva, whose field it is, recognized a learning problem and took him for help, making sure thereafter that he attended a school which encouraged him. By the time he reached high school, he had overcome the disability and was the only one of several classmates accepted to the Regavim agricultural yeshiva high school in Tirat Tzvi in the Beit Shean Valley, a highly regarded school where teens rise at 5 am to do agricultural work before classes. He felt at home, developed close friendships and told his parents he had made the right choice, because the school inculcated values and love for Eretz Yisrael.

Neriya loved to hike to the nearby springs and trails and his friends recall how he would take his backpack and start off with them, stop every few minutes “just to breathe the air of Eretz Yisrael” in his words, and then run to catch up with them. He grew up to be an idealist who wanted Israel to declare sovereignty over the entire Jordan Valley, a region he especially loved. His parents recalled how “summer vacations found him volunteering to work there or on the pioneering farms eked out on the hills of Samaria, doing whatever needed to be done. He volunteered in Shavei Chevron and Itamar, and as a guard for the Shomer Hachadash that protects farmers from Arab marauders and thieves. The physical conditions were rough, but that did not matter to him. He ploughed, pruned, planted and harvested, living the pioneering dream of avoda ivrit, Jewish labor. He did not go out there to have a good time, would come home when he could, but all he wanted to do was to give more and more of himself.”

After high school, Neriya volunteered for a year of national service at the Mikve Yisrael Youth Village religious wing and was appointed the 12th grade dorm counselor. His students remember a caring madrich who gave his all, spent hours listening to each of them, helping them find their way. He was accepted to the Givati Brigade’s elite commando unit where he finished in first place among all those training with him. He became the commander’s right-hand man, in charge of team 200, where the soldiers said that “he gave each of them the feeling that he was their best friend.”

During the shiva, Batsheva says, the first mother who came told her to be prepared to hear that sentence from each soldier. And that is what happened. Neriya had outstanding interpersonal skills, although he was quiet and shy and did not try to stand out.

“His outstanding leadership was not based on a show of power, but on a personality that knew how to connect to people. He did not look down at us, he brought us up to his level”, the fighters said.

Neriya’s strengths were recognized and at the end of two years he was sent to an officer’s course, although he was happy where he was, but he put everything he had into becoming the best squad commander he could be.

Batsheva recorded some of the things the soldiers under his command said about him:

-During training, when we had a long stretch to run, Neriya would always say - hey, chevre (pals) let’s see us at the head of the line…

-He knew how to ask us the right questions, we could talk to him for hours, he always cared.

-When he became the battalion commander’s driver for a while, he even made sure the commander had food.

-When a parent brought us food, he made sure that everyone had a portion before he ate himself, although he was the commander.

-In Gaza, sometimes we were hungry. Once Neriya managed to provide soup for us and only then prepared some for himself. He must have been starving but he always put others ahead of him.

-One of the senior commanders was not given leave for Neriya’s funeral, but came to the shiva house and told the family that “Neriya encouraged me, told me to hold my head high even when things are hard. When I was up for promotion, I said that I couldn’t do it, but Neriya said ‘Yes you can’ and I did.”

Batsheva eulogized him, saying: “How do I say goodbye to a dear son? How do I begin to talk about you in past tense?”

“It’s still hard to wrap my head around what happened,” she says, when retelling Neriya’s part in the Swords of Iron War.

“Neriya was home on leave on October 7. Suddenly, a friend banged on the door yelling for him to come out. All they knew at that point was that the police station in Sderot had fallen into terrorist hands. He dressed and went outside where a neighbor gave him the keys to her car, but in the end he left with another neighbor, and made contact with the soldiers in his squad who were already on their way south. Neriya was a commander, but there he simply fought alongside his men in Kibbutz Nachal Oz where they went house to house and saved people. Right in the line of fire. Someone who lived there and works at Haaretz newspaper came all the way to Shavei Shomron for a shiva visit to thank us for his heroism. He told us that Neriya and his friends saved 400 people that day. He survived that battle and was promoted to corporal for his bravery. But on February 24th, 16th of Adar I, he fell in Khan Younis when a terrorist sniper shot him. He was 21 and a half years old.”

Batsheva sat next to me in shul at a OneFamily Shabbat retreat at which I volunteered several months after Neriya Hy”d fell. Rachamim was one of the 150 bereaved fathers there who said Kaddish together for their sons at the end of the service, bringing all of us to tears. “I miss him so,” Batsheva said as she wept. “He is in my mind every minute. I know It will never go away, but being here with others who understand me because they are going through the same thing gives me the strength to go on. And I am comforted remembering how much Neriya believed in the necessity of this war. He said it was the most just war imaginable. And he gave his life so that we can continue to live.”

