The IDF Spokesperson released footage Friday afternoon of Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar delivering a briefing to the commanders' forum, squadrons, and air defense battalions on the day of the launch of Operation Rising Lion.

"I want to tell you what the decisive element is, because it determines what our flight policy will be accordingly," said Maj. Gen. Bar. "It's the stand-in over Tehran. If you ask me—what constitutes an Air Force victory? Is it Natanz? Is it 80 ballistic missile launchers? Aircraft over Tehran whenever we desire? That is a significant decisive factor. Therefore, we must get there, and we must create an impact that makes them feel exposed, finished."

"And if you ask me what will bring about this result," he continued, "it’s only one thing—superiority, superiority, and once again, superiority. This is a battle and an ongoing campaign of superiority. From flyover to flyover, there’s a strong rationale here. At the outset, take everything possible—from detection, the main command posts, to the dispersed air defenses that jump right and left and extend the range by a few more kilometers each morning with some launch the Iranians carry out."

The Air Force commander concluded ahead of the operation's launch, saying: "The current situation picture is the best it can be. Truly, we’ve got this. I said—not a single popcorn will fall. Count on it, but also managing this campaign as it unfolds—that is significant."